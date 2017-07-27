Without long-term contract, Le'Veon Bell doesn't show up to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

By Louis Milman

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — Without his contract situation resolved, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did not report to training camp on Thursday.

Bell hasn’t yet signed a $12.12 million franchise tender, meaning he is not subject to fines for not showing up. Still, Bell told ESPN the fact that he and his team couldn’t agree to a long-term contract before the July 17 deadline was “a little frustrating.”

Teammate Antonio Brown said he was trying to get Bell to camp, saying “when trying to do something special, we would like all our guys here.”

There is some precedent for Bell’s situation. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry reported in late August last year. He signed a six-year, $78 million deal this offseason after a big year defensively.

Bell, a two-time Pro Bowler, has rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his four seasons, despite missing 17 games due to injury and suspension.

