White Sox Jose Quintana traded to Cubs for top prospects

By Anthony Pucik

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — The first major trade target of the 2017 MLB trade deadline is on the move, and the deal was between crosstown rivals. On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox announced they traded left-handed starter Jose Quintana to the Cubs in exchange for prospects Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

Quintana had a 13-12 record last year with a 3.20 ERA, but is struggling this year at 4-8 with a 4.49. The 28-year-old is also signed through 2020, giving the Cubs more than the typical rental that would only last through the end of this season.

“It is always extremely difficult to trade a person and player like Jose Quintana,” White Sox general manager Rich Hahn said in a statement, “but difficult as it was, this deal moves us closer to our goal of building a team capable of contending for multiple championships over an extended period of time. Jose, our scouts and coaches throughout the organization deserve a tremendous amount of credit for his development from a minor league free agent signee to one of the most sought-after talents in the game.”

Jimenez was the Cubs top hitting prospect, batting .271 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs at high-A and Cease was the team’s top pitching prospect, who was 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA in Single-A. Rose and Flete are Single-A infielders.

There was reportedly other teams interested in Quintana, but Hahn said the Cub deal was by far the most attractive offer they received for their starter.

This marks the first time the two Chicago ball clubs made a deal since November of 2006, when the White Sox traded pitcher Neal Cotts to the Cubs in exchange for pitchers David Aardsma and Carlos Vazquez.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports