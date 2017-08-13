West Point graduate Chris Rowley wins MLB debut

By Leighton Schneider

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Chris Rowley, a former first lieutenant in the Army, won his first career start for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old right-hander made his debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday and won 7-2. He allowed one run and five hits in five and a third innings.

Rowley is the first graduate of the United States Military Academy to reach the Majors.

He was undrafted after graduating from West Point in 2013 and signed with Toronto. Rowley played for Toronto’s Rookie League affiliate in 2013. He then missed the 2014 and 2015 minor league seasons while on active duty, including a stint in Bulgaria.

In the minor leagues this season, Rowley was 6-6 in 27 games, 11 starts, with an earned run average of 2.29.

