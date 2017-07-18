Washington places franchise tag on Cousins for second straight year

By Leighton Schneider

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(WASHINGTON) — The Washington Redskins placed their franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second straight year after the two sides could not come to a long term deal before the franchise tag deadline on Monday.

It is the first time in NFL history that a quarterback will play under the tag in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins will make $23.9 million next season under the tag.

In a video posted on Washington’s website, team President Bruce Allen said that team offered Cousins the largest guaranteed contract for a quarterback in NFL history at $53 million but the team had not received any offer from Cousins’ agent this year.

With the tag, the two sides cannot come to a long-term deal until the season ends.

If no deal is reached, the team has the option to use a third franchise tag on the quarterback next year or use a transition tag, which would allow the franchise to match an offer from another team. Cousins could also become a free agent.

In his two years as a starter, Cousins has led Washington to 17 wins and an NFC East title, while throwing for 9,083 yards and 54 touchdowns.

