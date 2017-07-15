Venus Williams faces Garbine Muguruza in Wimbledon final

By Suzie Liu

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images(LONDON) — Venus Williams could become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

Following another victory at Wimbledon, the 37-year-old will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club.

The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus’ younger sister, Serena Williams.

The last time Venus Williams won the Wimbledon title was in 2008.

