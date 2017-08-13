Usain Bolt injured in final race

By Leighton Schneider

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images(LONDON) — Usain Bolt’s final race ended with an injury for the world’s fastest man.

Running in the 4X100 meter relay with his Jamaican teammates at the World Championships in London, Bolt got the handoff in the final leg of the race and made it about 15 steps before he pulled up, and began hopping on his right leg after an injury to his left hamstring.

Bolt ended up laying on the ground before he was helped into a wheelchair. He eventually got to his feet and limped across the finish line with the help of his teammates.

Jamaica was in third place when Bolt received the handoff from Yohan Blake. The team would finish dead last with a Did Not Finish.

Bolt tweeted to his fans after his injury on Saturday.

Thank You my peeps.

Infinite love for my fans 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/uu9dBdwLMH — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 12, 2017

Britain beat out the United States to win the gold medal. It was the countries first title in the 4×100 meter relay.

