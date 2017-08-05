Usain Bolt finishes 3rd in final individual race at a major championship

By Kelly Terez

Nick Caito / ESPN Images(LONDON) — Jamaican sprinter and fastest man on earth Usain Bolt has lost his final individual race at a major championship.

He was defeated by American Justin Gatlin in the 100M final at the IAAF World Championships in London. Gatlin came in first to take the gold at 9.92 seconds.

American sprinter Christian Coleman finished second at 9.94 seconds, with Bolt finishing with bronze in 9.95.

