UNC point guard Joel Berry suffered broken hand after losing in a video game

By Louis Milman

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) — North Carolina Tar Heels point guard Joel Berry suffered a broken hand earlier this month, when he “did a silly thing,” head coach Roy Williams explained Wednesday.

Berry suffered the injury, which will keep him out for about a month, while playing video games with teammate Joel Pinson and a team manager. Williams told ESPN that Berry lost a game to Pinson, and punched a door.

“One of his greatest characteristics is his competitiveness,” Williams said.

The Tar Heels begin their regular season on November 10 against Northern Iowa. They could be without Berry, one of the team’s leaders.

Berry was the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s Final Four, leading UNC to a national championship. He averaged 14.7 points and 3.6 assists per game last year.

In Berry’s absence, Williams said the point guard spot would be manned by freshman Jalek Felton, sophomore Seventh Woods and the senior, Pinson.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports