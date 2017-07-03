Two New York Yankees stars enter Home Run Derby

By Eric Mollo

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez will participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby next week in Miami, according to ESPN.

The young phenoms, both of whom will also play in their first All-Star Game on July 11, announced their derby participation on the Yankees’ official Twitter account after taking time to consider their invites:

You’ve asked, he’s answered. Check out which Yankee(s) are headed to Miami to participate in the HR Derby… pic.twitter.com/OoUxIaWFuo — Text A3 to 89269 (@Yankees) July 3, 2017

Judge leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs (27), and ranks first in the American League in batting average (.327) and RBIs (62).

Sanchez has recorded the second-most home runs by any MLB catcher, trailing only the Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, despite being sidelined for 21 games due to an early season biceps injury.

The Home Run Derby will take place at Marlins Park in Miami on July 10, the day before the All-Star Game. The derby will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports