Tiger Woods tweets first photo since ending treatment, takes his kids to soccer match

By Suzie Liu

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images(MIAMI) — Tiger Woods tweeted a photo of himself and his two children on Saturday with soccer players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the first photo of Woods since he announced earlier this month that he had completed treatment for his use of pain and sleep medications.

“Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends,” the golf champion, 41, wrote. The tweet included a photo of his daughter, Sam, and son, Charlie.

The photo was taken at the El Clasico soccer match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium after Messi and Suarez’s team, Spain’s FC Barcelona, finished its preseason tour of the U.S. by beating rivals Real Madrid, 3-2.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

The admiration goes both ways, with Suarez tweeting a photo with Woods.

Finishing the tour with a victory, also a great photo with an idol !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Wb6DYBdNmo — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 30, 2017

Woods tweeted on June 19 that was receiving professional help to manage his medications.

Then, on July 3, he tweeted that he had completed the treatment.

The treatment came after his May 29 DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida. Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car in the early-morning hours on Memorial Day. Later, in a statement, he said alcohol was not involved but that he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication. He said he was recovering from an April 29 back surgery.

Woods told police that he had taken four prescription pain medications, including Vicodin.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports