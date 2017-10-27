Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest

By SL

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office(JUPITER, Fla.) — Tiger Woods appeared in court Friday afternoon to plead guilty to reckless driving following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said the golfer was found asleep at the wheel in a running Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida. The car was stopped in the right lane and partially in the bike lane. Woods, who allegedly had extremely slow and slurred speech, “stated that he did not know where he was,” according to the police report. “Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was.”

Woods had two painkillers, two sleep drugs and the active ingredient for marijuana in his system when he was arrested, according to reports.

