Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre joins 3,000-hit club

Rick Yeatts/Getty Images(ARLINGTON, Texas) — Texas Rangers’ third baseman Adrian Beltre is the 31st player in MLB history to reach 3,000 career hits after hitting a double in the forth inning of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Beltre is also the first Domincan-born player in Major League history to achieve the feat.

Beltre, 38, had a total of 13 hits this week leading to number 3,000 on Sunday, and his batting average for the season is at .349.

Beltre began his career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998. He then spent five season with the Seattle Mariners and one season with the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Rangers in 2011.

The last player to get 3,000 career hits was the Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki in August 2016.

