Steph Curry consoles opponent's 9-year-old nephew whose father was killed

Sean Gardner/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Beloved NBA star Steph Curry took a moment before his game against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night to console a young boy who had just lost his father in a car accident.

In fact, the boy was the nephew of one of his opponents from Monday night, Mavericks guard Devin Harris.

In video posted to Twitter Monday night, you see the Warriors superstar hug and speak with the boy prior to the game. The 9-year-old boy, Brayden, has his head down, still grieving.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Curry explained what he told the boy.

“It’s obviously … hard to find the right words to say in that situation, because it’s such a tough blow to the family,” Curry said. “At that age, I can’t imagine what he’s going through. But best thing I could say was to lean on his family to give him that strength to get through this tough time.”

The NBA champ added that his brother told Curry of the situation in the locker room.

“Him being here and being a big fan of me and our team [I did it] to try and lift his spirits the best we can,” Curry said. “There’s no right thing to say in that situation, but you just try to show him that there are a lot of people thinking about him.”

Harris, who did not play Monday night, addressed his brother’s death last Thursday.

“It’s been a tough week,” Harris said. “The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.”

Harris added about his brother, “He touched a lot of people, whether it was here in Dallas or Milwaukee. He had a big heart and was a great father and a great brother. I think we’ll try to display that when we remember his name.”

