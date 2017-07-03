Serena Williams' fiance says she'll be an 'awesome' mom

By Eric Mollo

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams’ fiancé Alex Ohanian is confident she will be a great mom.

“She’s very good at a lot of things and well on her way to being an awesome mom too,” the 34-year-old Reddit co-founder told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in a recent interview.

Ohanian and Williams got engaged last December. In April, the tennis star teased on Snapchat that they were expecting their first child.

The baby is due this fall and Ohanian told CNBC he plans to take time off to be with his first child.

“At Reddit, it’s really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy. I’ll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad,” he explained. “We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone.”

Williams, who recently posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair’s August issue, said she plans to return to the tennis court after giving birth.

“I don’t think my story is over yet,” the 35-year-old tennis star and winner of 23 grand slams told the magazine.

