Scoreboard roundup -- 8/9/17

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 3 Cleveland 2, 12 Innings
Texas 5 N-Y Mets 1
Detroit 10 Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 8 Kansas City 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 6 Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 1
N-Y Yankees 11 Toronto 5
Boston 8 Tampa Bay 2
Chi White Sox 7 Houston 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 3 Chi Cubs 1
Washington 10 Miami 1
Cincinnati 8 San Diego 3
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
