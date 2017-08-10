Thursday , 10 August 2017

Scoreboard roundup -- 8/9/17

By Leighton Schneider

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 3 Cleveland 2, 12 Innings
Texas 5 N-Y Mets 1
Detroit 10 Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 8 Kansas City 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 6 Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 1
N-Y Yankees 11 Toronto 5
Boston 8 Tampa Bay 2
Chi White Sox 7 Houston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 3 Chi Cubs 1
Washington 10 Miami 1
Cincinnati 8 San Diego 3
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

