Scoreboard roundup -- 8/12/17

By Suzie Liu

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 12, Minnesota 11

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 8, Houston 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 5

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 3, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings

Miami 4, Colorado 3

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 96, Dallas 88

Washington 100, Indiana 80

San Antonio 84, Atlanta 68

Seattle 98, Phoenix 89

