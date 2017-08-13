Scoreboard roundup -- 8/12/17

By Suzie Liu
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 12, Minnesota 11
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Houston 3
Baltimore 12, Oakland 5
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings
Miami 4, Colorado 3
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut 96, Dallas 88
Washington 100, Indiana 80
San Antonio 84, Atlanta 68
Seattle 98, Phoenix 89
