Scoreboard roundup -- 7/19/17

(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago White Sox 1, 8 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Washington 0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 4, Houston 1
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 10, Texas 2
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 10, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 2
Colorado 18, San Diego 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
