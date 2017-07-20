Thursday , 20 July 2017

Scoreboard roundup -- 7/19/17

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago White Sox 1, 8 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Washington 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 4, Houston 1
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 10, Texas 2
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 10, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 2
Colorado 18, San Diego 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

