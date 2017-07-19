Scoreboard roundup -- 7/18/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 12, Texas 1
Houston 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 3
Boston 5, Toronto 4, 15 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Arizona 11, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 1
Colorado 9, San Diego 7
