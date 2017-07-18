Scoreboard roundup -- 7/17/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
Cleveland 5, San Francisco 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 3, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle 9, Houston 7, 10 Innings
Detroit 10, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 6, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 Innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3
Colorado 9, San Diego 6
