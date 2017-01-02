Scoreboard Roundup -- 1/1/17

By Carmen Cox
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 117 Orlando 104
OT Atlanta 114 San Antonio 112
Detroit 107 Miami 98Portland 95 Minnesota 89
Toronto 123 L.A. Lakers 114
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT Toronto 5 Detroit 4
Washington 2 Ottawa 1
SO Anaheim 4 Philadelphia 3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
OT Pittsburgh 27 Cleveland 24
Minnesota 38 Chicago 10
New England 35 Miami 14
Cincinnati 27 Baltimore 10
Tampa Bay 17 Carolina 16
Tennessee 24 Houston 17
Philadelphia 27 Dallas 13
N-Y Jets 30 Buffalo 10
Indianapolis 24 Jacksonville 20
Arizona 44 Los Angeles 6
N-Y Giants 19 Washington 10
Atlanta 38 New Orleans 32
Denver 24 Oakland 6
Seattle 25 San Francisco 23
Kansas City 37 San Diego 27
Green Bay 31 Detroit 24
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(13) Butler 78 Providence 61
OT Minnesota 91 (15) Purdue 82
(18) Arizona 91 Stanford 52
(23) Cincinnati 92 Tulane 56
