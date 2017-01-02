Scoreboard Roundup -- 1/1/17

By Carmen Cox

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 117 Orlando 104

OT Atlanta 114 San Antonio 112

Detroit 107 Miami 98Portland 95 Minnesota 89

Toronto 123 L.A. Lakers 114



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

OT Toronto 5 Detroit 4

Washington 2 Ottawa 1

SO Anaheim 4 Philadelphia 3



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

OT Pittsburgh 27 Cleveland 24

Minnesota 38 Chicago 10

New England 35 Miami 14

Cincinnati 27 Baltimore 10

Tampa Bay 17 Carolina 16

Tennessee 24 Houston 17

Philadelphia 27 Dallas 13

N-Y Jets 30 Buffalo 10

Indianapolis 24 Jacksonville 20

Arizona 44 Los Angeles 6

N-Y Giants 19 Washington 10

Atlanta 38 New Orleans 32

Denver 24 Oakland 6

Seattle 25 San Francisco 23

Kansas City 37 San Diego 27

Green Bay 31 Detroit 24



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(13) Butler 78 Providence 61

OT Minnesota 91 (15) Purdue 82

(18) Arizona 91 Stanford 52

(23) Cincinnati 92 Tulane 56

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports