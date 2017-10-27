Scoreboard Roundup -- 10/26/17

By Anthony Pucik

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 91, Atlanta 86

Memphis 96, Dallas 91

Boston 96, Milwaukee 89

L.A. Clippers 104, Portland 103

New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston 2, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1; OT

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Florida 8, Anaheim 3

L.A. Kings 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Edmonton 5, Dallas 4

Vancouver 6, Washington 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(20) Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports