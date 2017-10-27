Scoreboard Roundup -- 10/26/17

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 91, Atlanta 86
Memphis 96, Dallas 91
Boston 96, Milwaukee 89
L.A. Clippers 104, Portland 103
New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 2, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2
Carolina 6, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1; OT
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Florida 8, Anaheim 3
L.A. Kings 4, Montreal 0
Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Edmonton 5, Dallas 4
Vancouver 6, Washington 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(20) Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
