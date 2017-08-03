Ryan Tannehill suffers apparent knee injury

By Anthony Pucik

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(DAVIE, Fla.) — Training camp just recently got underway, and already the Miami Dolphins are worried about starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The 29-year-old suffered a non contract left knee injury.

Tannehill fell awkwardly on the sideline while scrambling and didn’t get up. Trainers looked at his left knee, which has a brace on it, before taking the quarterback inside.

Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in the same knee last season and didn’t require surgery, but did miss four games. The team hasn’t realsed the severity of the injury yet, but sources tell ESPN the team is concerned.

Tannehill joins running back Jay Ajayi, who suffered a concussion earlier in the week, as two key players to go down thus far for the Dolphins. Ajayi is currently in concussion protocol.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports