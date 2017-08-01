Ryan Clady announces retirement from NFL

By David Rind

George Gojkovich/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – Ryan Clady is calling it a career.

The veteran offensive tackle announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after nine seasons.

“Despite having several teams who are currently interested in signing me, I have made a very difficult decision to retire from my NFL playing career,” Clady wrote on Twitter. “I have deliberated on

this decision thoroughly until now because I wanted to see if the beginning of NFL training camps would inspire the passion that I need to perform at the standards that I established for myself

during my 9-year NFL career. …

“I am excited about what life holds for me going forward.”

The 30-year-old made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in seven seasons for the Denver Broncos before being traded to the New York Jets last offseason.

Clady was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 after tearing his rotator cuff last season.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports