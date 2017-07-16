Roger Federer makes history at Wimbledon

By Kelly Terez

Michael Steele/Getty Images(LONDON) — Swiss tennis star Roger Federer defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic to win a record-setting eighth Wimbledon title in the Gentleman’s Final.

Federer at 35 years old is now a 19-time Grand Slam champion with the most men’s singles titles in history.

“My family watching, my friends are here, again on center court, all these things, it’s just, it’s emotional, and it’s nice and so I was very happy,” he said to ESPN.

Federer was able to overtake Cilic in straight sets (6-3, 6-1, 6-4) as his opponent was dealing with a painful blister on his left foot. Cilic broke down in tears during a second set break because he said he felt like he was letting his team down.

“My mind was all the time blocked with the pain and it was tough for me to focus on the tactics, on the things I needed to do,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports