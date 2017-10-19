Reports: Detroit Tigers to hire Ron Gardenhire as next manager

By Louis Milman

33ft/iStock/Thinkstock(DETROIT) — Former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will take over the reins of his former division rival, the Detroit Tigers, sources tell ESPN.

The news, first reported by The Athletic, would bring the veteran manager to the Motor City after spending this past season as a bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gardenhire previously managed the Twins for 13 years, including six postseason berths, before being fired after the 2014 season.

Gardenhire, 59, would replace Brad Ausmus, who was informed that his contract wouldn’t be renewed in September.

Detroit has traded away a number of talented veterans –including Justin Verlander, J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton — this season as they enter something of a rebuild.

“As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it’s best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position,” Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila said in the announcement of Ausmus’ departure.

Gardenhire had also interviewed for the vacant manager job with the Boston Red Sox.

In his 13 seasons in Minnesota, Gardenhire managed the Twins to a record of 1,08-1,038, won six division titles, and the 2010 American League Manager of the Year award.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports