By Jeanette Torres

Marlins President David P. Samson (R) and Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria (L). (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)(MIAMI) — Will the Miami Marlins be under new ownership soon?

Sources tell Forbes that a “handshake agreement” is in place for the team. The offer is said to be for $1.6 billion.

The Marlins are currently owned by Jeffrey Loria, who purchased the team in 2002 for $158 million.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports