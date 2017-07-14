Report: Knicks halt Carmelo Anthony trade talks

By Brittany Martinez

Scott Clarke / ESPN(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks are reportedly putting the brakes on talks to trade Carmello Anthony.

League sources told ESPN that the team is considering the possibility of reincorporating the small forward into the franchise.

The Knicks were in talks for nearly a month with the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers to work out a deal for Anthony. New York is now stepping back from trade talks for a short period of time, league sources told ESPN.

Anthony was said to be eager to waive his no-trade clause to join either team.

