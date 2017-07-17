Report: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott involved in disturbance at Dallas bar

By Jeanette Torres

Heather Harvey / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly in trouble again.

A source tells ESPN the 21-year-old was involved in a disturbance at a bar in Dallas late Sunday night. No one has been arrested, according to police.

“The disturbance involved a 30-year-old male victim who stated he had been physically assaulted,” the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. “According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him.”

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

As he prepares to head into his second year in the NFL, Elliott is already facing potential discipline for a domestic abuse allegation from 2016. ESPN reports he “has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week.”

