Red Wings 'vehemently disagree' with use of logo at Charlottesville white nationalist rally

By Leighton Schneider

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Detroit Red Wings said they “vehemently disagree” with the white nationalist demonstrators who used a logo similar to the Red Wings logo in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday.

There is a Michigan-based white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings, with a similar logo. It is unknown if the group was involved in the Charlottesville protests.

The team released a statement saying they “are not associated in any way” with what is going on in Charlottesville.

“The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation. We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration.”

The NHL also released a statement that said they are “outraged by the irresponsible and improper use of our intellectual property as seen this weekend in Charlottesville, Va. This specific use is directly contrary to the value of inclusiveness that our League prioritizes and champions.”

