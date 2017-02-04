Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Announced

By Jonathan Sanders

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) – Seven new members will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Members of the Class of 2017 include quarterback Kurt Warner, running backs LaDanian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, linebacker Jason Taylor, safety Kenny Easley, and placekicker Morten Anderson. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is the only non-player in this year’s class.

Warner, who was undrafted, led the then St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Tennessee Titans in 1999. He was also named that game’s most valuable player.

Tomlinson’s illustrious career includes a standout 2005-2006 season with the San Diego Chargers where he won the MVP Award, Offensive Player of the Year Award, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He also led the league in rushing with 1,815 yards.

The seven members of the Class of 2017 will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on August 5.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports