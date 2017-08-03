Predators Mike Fisher announces retirement from NHL

By Anthony Pucik

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL.”

This was just part of the letter to Predators captain Mike Fisher penned to fans, announcing that he will hang up his skates. The 17-year veteran played over 1,000 games in the NHL between the Ottawa Senators and Predators, amassing 276 goals and 585 points.

“I approached this season with the mindset that it could be my last, and now that it’s past,” the center said. “I’m looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family.”

Fisher added that it is hard to leave the game after the Predators came so close to winning a championship this past season, but he knows it’s time for him to call it quits.

“I believe that this team, that this city, is going to win a championship, and I’m going to be the biggest fan,” he said. “No one will be happier than I will be to see it happen, because, these fans, they deserve it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports