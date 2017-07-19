Police suspend investigation into Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

By Louis Milman

Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Police have suspended an investigation into Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to a lack of witnesses and an inability to contact the victim of an alleged assault.

The Dallas Police Department says it has made “several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time hae not been able to make contact.”

The incident occurred this past weekend at a Dallas bar. A 30-year-old man was left with a nose injury. No arrests were made.

An NFL official told ESPN that the league was aware of the incident and was “looking into it.”

Elliott was already under investigation for an accusation of domestic violence made against him last year. His response to the league in that matter is expected to be submitted next week.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett expects to speak with Elliott about the latest incident on Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports