Pittsburgh Steelers demote Martavis Bryant to scout team

By Louis Milman

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — After complaining about his role in the team’s offense this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have told wide receiver Martavis Bryant that he will be a member of the scout team this week, and that he will not play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Bryant was informed Wednesday that his benching is a result of recent posts on social media.

On Sunday night, Bryant clarified remarks made on social media about rookie teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying “I just want mines, period, point blank.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Bryant was “out of bounds with some of his actions.”

While Bryant requested a trade from Pittsburgh earlier this season, Tomlin insists that that won’t happen.

“I just want to be happy, whether it’s here or it’s somewhere else,” Bryant told ESPN. “I just want to contribute…By the end of whenever the trade deadline is…I mean if things don’t get better, then I got to go.”

Bryant is under contract with the Steelers through next season.

