Paul George traded to Thunder

By David Rind

Joe Robbins/Getty Images(OKLAHOMA CITY) – All-Star Paul George is headed to Oklahoma City.

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Victor Oladipo and second-year forward Domantas Sabonis.

George had committed to playing for Indiana during the 2017-18 season, but said he would become a free agent next offseason.

George played in 75 games for the Pacers last season, averaging 23.7 points per game.

