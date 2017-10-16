Packers star Aaron Rodgers breaks collar bone, may miss remainder of season

By Leighton Schneider

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke right collarbone during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after a hit by linebacker Anthony Barr.

In the first quarter of the game, Barr was chasing Rodgers as the quarterback was looking for a receiver. As Rodgers threw the ball, Barr hit him in the midsection driving him to the ground. Rodgers hit the ground on his throwing shoulder.

The team said Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley took over for Rodgers in the 23-10 loss. Green Bay is expected to promote Joe Callahan from the practice squad to serve as Hundley’s backup.

In 2013, Rodgers broke his left collarbone and missed seven starts. He is expected to miss the rest of this season because he broke the collarbone in his throwing arm.

In six games this season, Rodgers threw for 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Green Bay fell to 4-2 on the season.

