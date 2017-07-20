Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze resigns

By Louis Milman

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(OXFORD, Miss.) — Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze resigned the position on Thursday night, effective immediately.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

No reason was immediately given for the resignation, but a press conference was slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The school did announce that Matt Luke would be named interim head coach.

Earlier Thursday, Yahoo! Sports reported on a phone call made from Freeze’s school-issued phone to a female escort service. That call was raised to the school’s attention by former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt, during a lawsuit.

Ole Miss has been under NCAA investigation over possible recruiting violations. The school had stood firmly behind Freeze in that matter.

Freeze went 39-25 in five years at Ole Miss.

