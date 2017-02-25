Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield arrested Saturday morning

By Eric Mollo

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested Saturday morning in Arkansas. The Washington County (Ark.) sheriff’s office charged him with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

ESPN obtained a preliminary police report that states Mayfield began yelling “profanities and causing a scene” as an officer was brought to address an assault and battery report.

ESPN added that officers had to chase Mayfield after he slurred his speech and had trouble walking down stairs. The front of his clothing was covered in food. Mayfield would not place his arms behind his back, and was arrested and booked at 8:21 a.m. local time at the Washington County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office says Mayfield has a court date on April 7.

The University of Oklahoma released the following statement in response: “We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don’t have any other information at this time.”

Mayfield has finished two straight seasons in the top five of the Heisman voting.

