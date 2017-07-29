Odell Beckham Jr. wants to be highest-paid player, 'period'

By Brittany Martinez

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images(EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.)– Odell Beckham Jr. wants to not only be the be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, he wants to be the highest-paid player.

The New York Giants’ star wide receiver said in a video posted by UNINTERRUPTED, “I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period.”

Beckham did not attend OTAs in the offseason. According to ESPN’s sources, Beckham’s contract was part of the reason he worked out on his own. He was in attendance Thursday for the start of training camp.

Beckham is to make $1.8 million this season and is set to make over $10 million this year from his endorsements.

In the fifth year of his rookie contract, Beckham is to be paid $8.439 million. That figure is no where near what top wide receivers make.

In this current season, the NFL’s higest paid player is Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Joe Flacco. Dallas Cowboys’ Dez Bryant is the highest-paid wide receiver this year at $17 million.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports