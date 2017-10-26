Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch returns to high school, practices with football team during one-game suspension

By Louis Milman

Photo by Gabriel Christus / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Oakland Raiders star running back Marshawn Lynch showed up at his old high school this week to suit up for a football practice.

Lynch will sit out of the Raiders’ game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend as part of a one-game suspension. Lynch came off the sideline and pushed a referee last week against Kansas City.

The five-time pro bowler loomed large playing against high schoolers. At one point, in video posted to Instagram, it takes several defenders to tackle Lynch.

Lynch has returned to the school several times since being drafted into the NFL. He has held several football clinics and visited with teams previously.

Lynch graduated from Oakland Tech in 2004. He later went to the University of California-Berkeley.

