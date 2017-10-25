NFLPA invites Colin Kaepernick to next meeting with league owners

By Louis Milman

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to be invited to the next meeting between the NFL Players Association and the league’s owners, a league spokesman said Wednesday.

NFL Spokesman Joe Lockhart said the invitation had been offered by the NFLPA and not the league, but that “we look forward to him joining the conversation.” The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Manhattan.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL owners on October 15, alleging that they colluded to keep him from earning a roster spot for this season. He did not attend a meeting on October 17, despite receiving an invitation from Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Kaepernick got national attention last season when he chose to kneel during the national anthem before games. He said he was protesting social injustice.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports