NFL suspends Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott for six games

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) –The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension comes after an over yearlong investigation into domestic violence accusations by Elliott’s ex-girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, by the NFL. The Columbus City Attorney’s office announced last September that they would not pursue charges against Elliot, but the NFL can suspend a player without legal charges.

The 2016 Rookie of the Year is planning on appealing the suspension, according to his representatives.

Elliott must appeal within three days and a hearing must be scheduled within ten days of receipt of the notice. The appeal would be heard by either NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee. Any ruling would be considered binding.

If the appeal is upheld, Elliott will be able to return to the Cowboys on Oct. 23, the day after the teams’ week 7 game against San Francisco.

Last season, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and touchdowns with 15.

