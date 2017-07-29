New York Knicks and point guard Ramon Sessions agree to deal

By Brittany Martinez

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Veteran point guard Ramon Sessions agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, according to league sources.

The Knicks were looking for a veteran point guard to mentor recent draft pick, Frank Ntilikina.

It is still unclear at the point who will be the Knicks starting point guard for the upcoming season.

Sessions was limited to 50 games last season with the Charlotte Hornets because of a meniscus injury. New York’s agreement with Sessions was first reported by the Vertical.

Source:: National Sports