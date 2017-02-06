New England Patriots Win Super Bowl 51

By Kelly Terez

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champs for the fifth time, winning the NFL title game in a last-minute 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

The win not only makes the Patriots’ Tom Brady the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, he also led his team to the biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history, scoring 25 unanswered points to pull the Patriots from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to their six-point OT victory in Houston.

Sunday’s contest was also the first Super Bowl to be decided in overtime, with the Patriots winning the coin toss and Brady driving 75 yards in eight plays to win on a two-yard James White touchdown dash.

The Falcons, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, played nearly flawless ball for the first three quarters. But the team fell apart in the fourth, revitalizing the Patriots and providing Tom Brady the opportunity he needed to rally the squad and simply dominate the Falcons from that point forward.

