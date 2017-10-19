Minnesota Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater returns to practice 14 months after devastating knee injury

By Louis Milman

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice this week, and he says now that he expects to play this season.

The team has worked to ease the young quarterback back into action after he missed more than a year with a severe knee injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he wants to see Bridgewater demonstrate mobility and the ability to protect himself from defenders.

“It could be just completing a pass down the field or making a sudden movement in the pocket,” Bridgewater said Thursday. “Just going to look for little things each day to do whatever I can to get back to who I was before and even better.”

Bridgewater dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments — including his ACL — in a training camp injury 14 months ago. Thursday, he called his return to practice a “mini-milestone.”

“I used it as motivation,” he said. “I use that to tell myself, hey, ‘I’m one step closer.'”

The quarterback is expected to remain on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list for about two weeks as part of the window the team is allowed to determine if he will be activated or moved to injured reserve.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports