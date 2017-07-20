Minnesota Timberwolves, Andrew Wiggins talking extension worth nearly $150 million

By Louis Milman

Pixfly/iStock/Thinkstock(MINNEAPOLIS) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to lock up forward Andrew Wiggins, and a contract extension to keep him in Minneapolis could be worth nearly $150 million, according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau spoke about the efforts to extend Wiggins’ contract at a Thursday press conference to introduce free agent signing Jamal Crawford. “We’re working on it right now,” Thibodeau told reporters.

The deal could be for five years and $148 million.

The extension would begin in the 2018-2019 season and could start at $25.5 million for that year. The two sides could also agree to boost that number to $30.6 million in Wiggins makes an All-NBA team or is named Defensive Player of the Year in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old scored 23.6 points per game and dished out 2.3 assists per game last year. He has started all but one game in his three-year career.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports