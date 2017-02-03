Michael Vick Says He's Officially Retired from NFL

By Kelly Terez

Win McNamee/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Michael Vick has officially retired from the NFL.

The former quarterback, 36, told ESPN Friday: “I think it’s time. I think going through the 2016 season without playing and being able to be a spectator and watch the game and enjoy it from afar and root for a lot of the players and coaches I once played for, I think kind of summed it all up for me.”

Vick’s news comes after he played 13 seasons in the NFL, although he did not sign with a team this past season. He spent six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and assisted the team to three Pro Bowls.

In 2007, he was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for operating a dog fighting ring. He was released by the Falcons and then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2009 season. Vick was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010, leading his team to the Pro Bowl that year.

At 6,109 rushing yards, he holds the most career rushing yards in the NFL.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports