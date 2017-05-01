Mets pitcher out indefinitely due to partial lat tear

By Suzie Liu

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard won’t return to the mound for an indefinite stretch of time after an MRI showed a partial tear of his right lat muscle, the team announced Monday.

“Pitcher Noah Syndergaard underwent an MRI this morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The MRI revealed a partial tear of the right lat muscle,” the Mets said in a statement. “At this point, there is no timeframe for his return. He will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.”

This comes after the 24-year-old left his start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. In the bottom of the second inning, Syndergaard grabbed his right side after throwing a pitch to Bryce Harper. He had allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning during the 23-5 Nationals win.

After the game, the Mets’ manager, Terry Collins, appeared agitated when asked about Syndergaard’s injury.

An agitated Terry Collins discusses Syndergaard’s injury. Sandy Alderson says an MRI is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday. pic.twitter.com/rtI3v0Fe4Y — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 30, 2017

Syndergaard had missed his previous start earlier in the week due to biceps and shoulder discomfort. The Mets ace had been scheduled for an MRI on Friday but opted out after throwing a bullpen session.

