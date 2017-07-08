Mets outfielder Nimmo on disabled list due to partially collapsed lung

By Suzie Liu

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a partially collapsed lung.

The Mets announced the update before Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto, who had been sidelined since late June due to a hand injury, was activated in response.

Nimmo was sent to the hospital Friday night. The 24-year-old has played in 15 games for the Mets this season, batting .350 with two RBIs.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports