Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Summer Olympics

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — The city of Los Angeles has reached a deal to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, according to the Los Angeles Olympic Committee.

Both Los Angeles and Paris were bidding to host the 2024 Summer Games, but officials with the International Olympic Committee accepted an agreement that would have Paris holding the Games in 2024, and Los Angeles hosting four years later.

The 2028 Games will mark the first time since 2002 that the U.S. has hosted the Olympics and the third time Los Angeles would host (1932, 1984).

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to announce the news in a Monday evening news conference. The deal will not be official until September when IOC members vote their approval.

