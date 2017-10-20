Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball struggles in NBA regular season debut

By Eric Mollo

Thomas Northcut/Digital Vision/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball made his long-awaited NBA debut against the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, but things did not play out as he hoped.

The Lakers lost 108-92, and Ball scored just three points on 1-of-6 shots. He also sat out the entire fourth quarter.

An unsatisfied Ball told reporters afterwards, “Obviously we wanted to do better, but I believe we’re back on Sunday and hopefully it’s a lot better.”

Ball did add nine rebounds and four assists, and head coach Luke Walton had positive things to say about the rookie out of UCLA. In his postgame press conference, Walton said, “I thought he was good… it’s such a feel thing for him that I think he was out there feeling it out.”

Ball was the number two overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he played some productive games in the preseason before missing time with an injured ankle.

He drew a lot of attention this offseason, mostly due to his father LaVar’s boastful claims about his three sons during numerous sports talk show appearances.

Ball was being guarded by new Clippers’ point guard Patrick Beverley, who has long been one of the best defending guards in the NBA.

Beverley says he told Ball afterwards that he would not be the only point guard targeting Lonzo this year. Beverley told reporters that he spoke to Ball, telling him, “Due to all the riff-raff his dad brings, he’s going to get a lot of people coming after him.”

Ball and the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns in their second game of the year on Friday. They meet the Clippers again on November 27.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: National Sports